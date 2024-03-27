Snake activity is rising in southern Utah: Here’s what to know

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) — As temperatures rise in southern Utah, so does snake activity.

With the arrival of spring, the Washington City Fire Department said it is important to be mindful of snake safety while enjoying the great outdoors.

Know your snakes

Utah is home to many different species and subspecies of snakes, several of which are venomous, WCFD said.

Wild Aware Utah, a program aimed at educating Utahns with wildlife awareness and safety information, said the venomous snakes in Utah have broad, triangular-shaped heads and vertical eye pupils. Additionally, they said there are heat sensory “pits” on each side of a venomous snake’s head, between its nostrils and eyes.

Most venomous snakes in Utah also have rattles on their tails, Wild Aware Utah said.

On the other hand, non-venomous snakes reportedly have longer snouts and round pupils.

“If you can’t tell if the snake is venomous from a distance, leave it alone and treat it as if it were venomous,” Wild Aware Utah said. “Any snake may respond aggressively if agitated.”

Be prepared

While enjoying outdoor activities, WCFD said to be aware of your surroundings. They recommend sticking to well-used trails and avoiding tall grass, brush, and rocky outcrops where snakes may hide.

“Remember that most Utah snakes are nocturnal, so encounters during the day are less likely,” WCFD said. According to Wild Aware Utah, in the summer, snakes are most active at dawn and dusk.

To minimize exposure to snake bites, WCFD said to wear appropriate clothing, such as long pants and thick socks.

While recreating

If you encounter a snake while recreating, Wild Aware Utah said to leave it alone as it’s in its natural habitat. “Never try to poke, handle, corner, or harass a snake,” they said.

Additionally, Wild Aware Utah said to look carefully where you place your feet and before you sit down on the ground, on rocks, or on logs, as snakes hide well.

Stay calm and act fast

If a snake bite occurs, WCFD said to stay calm and call 911 immediately.

“Do not engage in physical activity, apply a tourniquet, cut into the bite, or try to suction the venom,” they said. “Keep the affected limb immobilized and at or below heart level while waiting for help.”

Wild Aware Utah said that if you are bitten, treat it as if it were a venomous snakebite. They said to keep the victim calm, remove restrictive clothing and jewelry near the bite, treat for shock if necessary, and get medical attention immediately.

