Snag Up To 50% Off At Patagonia’s Highly-Coveted End-Of-Season Sale

Patagonia's sale is offering up to 50% off select styles. Patagonia

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’re even remotely outdoorsy (and frankly, even if you aren’t) there’s a good chance you’re a fan of Patagonia’s clothing. The brand consistently makes outstanding clothes that are as functional as they are stylish. If you’re investing in a Patagonia piece, whether it be a winter coat, hiking gear or outdoor styles for the whole family, you know you’re going to get a high-quality garment that will stand the test of time and look good doing it.

That’s why it makes sense that Patagonia items can be on the pricey side — you’re paying for that longevity and thoughtful design. Luckily, they’re having an incredibly generous sale on popular items from this past season, making it the perfect time to stock up on all the essentials you’ve been eyeing. Keep scrolling to take a peek at just a few of their offerings and enjoy up to 50% off on Patagonia’s must-have styles for the whole family. You definitely don’t want to miss out on these great deals while they’re still hot.

Off-Slope jacket (50% off)

Patagonia

Off-Slope jacket (50% off)

You can never go wrong with a waterproof jacket on hand, and this cutie at Patagonia is as good as it gets. Made with recycled nylon, it's insulated to keep you cozy with a hip-length, body-skimming design featuring a high neck to protect from harsh winds that look good on everyone. It's available in four colors in sizes XS–XL.





$183.99 at Patagonia (regularly $369)

Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T fleece pullover (50% off)

Patagonia

Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T fleece pullover (50% off)

This lightweight pullover is perfect for transitional weather. It's made with the brand's popular warm and durable recycled polyester double-sided fleece, making it as cozy as possible. It's got that classic Patagonia look and feel that will never go out of style. It's available for sale in eight colors in sizes XXS–3XL.



$68.99 at Patagonia (regularly $139)

A down puffer for babies and kids (50% off)

Patagonia

A down puffer for babies and kids (50% off)

Is there anything sweeter than a baby in a cozy Patagonia puffer? It's iconic! Snag one for your friend who is expecting or size up so your kid can enjoy it for a few seasons to come. It's available for sale in eight colors in sizes 3-6M through 5T. Made with recycled nylon ripstop and recycled down, it layers beautifully and keeps your little one warm and cozy while looking absolutely adorable.

$53.99 at Patagonia (regularly $109)

A Brodeo beanie (51% off)

Patagonia

A Brodeo beanie (51% off)

Who doesn't love a new beanie to add to their collection? This cutie will keep you snug, warm and feeling fine. It's available on sale in three colors and features a classic cuff in a recycled wool and recycled nylon blend that is as toasty as it is chic.





$23.99 at Patagonia (regularly $49)

Recycled cashmere sweater (50% off)

Patagonia

Recycled cashmere sweater (50% off)

You can never go wrong with a classic, relaxed fit cashmere cardigan — especially one designed to last for seasons to come. Made with super-soft recycled cashmere, it has a broken-in feeling and makes for the perfect layering piece year-round. You can get it in two colors in sizes XS–XL.



$133.99 at Patagonia (regularly $269)

Related...