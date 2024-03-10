Smyrna voters reject school funding boosts at referendum vote

Smyrna schools asked residents to head to the polls on their Saturday for a current-expense and capital-projects referendum. Both parts are related to just how expensive it's getting to run the system.

One ask related to previously approved capital improvements — a new intermediate school, expanding Clayton Intermediate School to Clayton Middle School and expanding North Elementary School — where additional funds are now needed to "match state market pressure." The district cited inflation impact at about $37 million more than initial estimates for approved projects.

The other hoped to buoy taxes to support the growing general operating expenses of the district. Expenses like:

Recruiting and hiring of constables for every school building

Delivering mental health supports in every school building

Maintaining competitive salaries

Enhancing student instructional technology materials

Providing extracurricular activities for the new middle school

But, for the first time in referendums this year, voters said no. In unofficial results Saturday night, over half the votes came against on each issue.

The operating ask would have sought to collect 51.70 cents more per $100 of assessed value in New Castle County and an additional 64.97 cents per $100 assessed value in Kent County by July 1.

On the capital side, the district hoped to be responsible for 23% of costs, while the state covered 77%. The debt service payments will be made over a 20-year cycle, one district spokesperson explained, with the amount per average property hovering around $35 for the first five years.

For Smyrna, the purpose was simple: "Prioritize the safety of students and staff, while facilitating necessary school expansion." Now, the district will have to try again if it hopes for the funding boosts.

It’s been a season for referendums. Last month, nearly 4 out of every 5 Brandywine voters approved an operational referendum. Then, Red Clay Consolidated School District's voters loudly supported both an operations and capital-projects ask at roughly 71% approval each, just one day before Colonial schools would also approve two similar requests.

Next up, Cape Henlopen brings two requests of its own on March 26, and Appoquinimink asks voters to return to the polls to consider its referendums on April 23.

