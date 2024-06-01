Smyrna man shot by Delaware state trooper after a teen reportedly called 911

A 36-year-old man was shot by a state trooper in Prices Corner on Friday night, according to police.

Delaware State Police said they responded to a residence on Ferris Road at 9:19 p.m. where Jonathan Kreiser of Smyrna was reported to be suicidal.

A preliminary investigation revealed two teens saw Kreiser walking down the street and waving a gun, police said. One teen convinced him to put the gun down. The teen then removed the magazine, placing it and the gun on the sidewalk. The teens also called 911.

A trooper arrived on the scene and began negotiating with Kreiser, giving him multiple commands to show his hidden hand. But he refused to follow orders, police said. Kreiser then grabbed the gun from the sidewalk and loaded the magazine into the gun, and he turned toward the trooper. The trooper responded by shooting at Kreiser, a state police news release stated.

After the shooting, troopers provided first aid to Kreiser until EMS arrived and took him to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Kreiser is hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was injured, police said.

Kreiser was charged with aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and turned over to the custody of the Department of Correction on a $21,000 cash bond.

Police later determined the Smyrna Police Department issued a Gold Alert for Kreiser earlier that day. The Gold Alert indicated he took his brother's gun and he was suicidal.

Based on the Delaware State Police's standard operating procedure, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, pending a use-of-force investigation conducted in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice.

The state police Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Grassi at 302-365-8441, email daniel.grassi@delaware.gov or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

