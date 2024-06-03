Smyrna focuses last-chance referendum on just 1 school: Education roundup

It has been quite a season for public school funding.

Four, yes. Three, no. Such has been Delaware's record this year at referendum. February saw nearly 4 out of every 5 Brandywine voters approve an operational ask; then, Red Clay voters loudly approved operation and capital-project requests at about 71% each, just one day before Colonial's would do the same.

Come March, Smyrna and Cape Henlopen schools saw requests rejected. Then, Appoquinimink got voters to reconsider a second-chance referendum in April, while Cape's failed yet again. This week, Smyrna hopes voters will give a revised referendum ask a second look.

Up in New Castle County, a developer's final plans for hundreds of new homes also finalized a large-scale land donation to Brandywine School District — set to host a proposed 75,000-square-foot early childhood education center.

In this weekly roundup, we'll catch you up on some education updates you may have missed.

Smyrna focuses revised referendum on one school, citing 'critical need'

A polling location is set up at Smyrna Middle School on April 26, 2016.

Technically, residents have already approved this project.

March 2021 saw voters approve capital project boosts in Smyrna — including a new intermediate school — but market pressure has only inflated costs previously outlined in the plans. This year, the district tried to go to voters for the additional monies needed for a few construction projects, as well as keep up with new operating costs throughout the system. They were rejected earlier this spring.

Now, a revised referendum headed to voters will trim to just one school.

That adjusted request makes no mention of previous supports, like expanding and converting Clayton Intermediate School to Clayton Middle School and expanding North Elementary, nor operating expenses like constables, mental health supports, salaries and technology enhancements.

"Our June 6 referendum is a single question," one spokesperson said. "And the goal is to get our community's support in securing the local share (23% or just over $4.1 million dollars) of the market pressure funding needed to construct the new intermediate school on Rabbit Chase Lane."

Citing "critical need," the district must secure local funds to see the new 600-student school take shape, looking to answer classroom-capacity needs. Without that boosted funding, ensuring the state's 77% contribution, the district will fail to move forward with new school construction.

Smyrna is seeking voter approval to see debt service payments made over a 20-year cycle, with the amount per average property owner hovering around $17 a year, for the first five years. That amount will gradually decrease, until it reaches about $9.99 in 2044. That's about a 50% decrease, per previous reporting, from the original estimated ask in the first five years.

If reassessments are on the mind: Most districts say they will remain "revenue neutral" after reassessments and following adjustments. Per state law, districts are capped at a 10% provision for additional revenue.

There is a townhall meeting on the question at 6 p.m. on June 4, at Clayton Intermediate School. Polls open Thursday, June 6, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. — located at Smyrna Elementary School, Smyrna Middle School and Kenton Ruritan Club.

Brandywine schools clinch land donation to start planning new early childhood education center

This drawing shows the relative size of a school of the approximate square footage needed for a New Bush Early Education Center, as well as driveways and parking lots, according to Brandywine School District. The actual shape and location of these features will be determined by the architects and engineers to come.

One vote in New Castle County Council last week would mark an end to years of negotiations.

After Brandywine Country Club shuttered in 2015, developer Capano Management pushed forward plans for hundreds of homes — ranging from single-family houses to apartments — to fill in some of the last developable greenspace in the county. Talleyville residents were divided, lawmakers too.

Fast forward to last week: Final plans saw approval.

Such approval also made official a 44-acre donation, on the same land, to Brandywine School District. With initial proposals having taken shape years ago, now state funding and "special school" status in hand, the district will finally move forward on planning a 75,000-square-foot early childhood education center on the site to address overcrowding in its current pre-K facilities.

They want a fully adaptive playground, varied ground-level classrooms, community partner offices — and an expansive campus that's ready to meet continued growth and high needs among the district's youngest learners. Right now, preschool and other services in younger age groups are spliced across wings in various elementary schools or similar locations.

As Deputy Superintendent Lisa Lawson put it: "We're busting at the seams."

"We really are looking at a comprehensive birth-through-five option for families," said the soon-to-be superintendent. "And trying to bring some community resources together under one roof to make life easier for families."

It's still early days for the proposed "New Bush Early Education Center."

Brandywine has faced some backlash from groups hoping to preserve more green space, as well as misgivings about the proposed school's distance from Wilmington students eyed to benefit from the coming center. While hundreds of houses on the former golf course clinched final approval, the district's plan could still prove contentious in county consideration to come.

