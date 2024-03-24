New Smyrna Beach woman struck by vehicles, killed while on side of I-95

A 21-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman died Sunday morning after being hit by two vehicles on the side of Interstate 95 in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened about 4:50 a.m. on I-95 North near mile marker 332, which is a few miles north of the County Road 210 exit.

The woman had been involved in a wreck and was standing on the yellow line on the left side of the road. Her vehicle was disabled in the left and center lanes.

At the same time, a 25-year-old Jacksonville woman in an SUV and an 84-year-old man from Butler, Tennessee, in a pickup truck were driving north on I-95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both drivers veered to try and avoid the disabled vehicle but ended up hitting the woman on the side of the road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the New Smyrna Beach woman dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the names of those involved.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Smyrna Beach woman dead after being hit twice on I-95 in Duval