New Smyrna Beach High School seniors celebrate graduation 2024 at the Ocean Center

New Smyrna Beach High School seniors turned their tassels and celebrated as the Class of 2024 Saturday night at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Of the 452 graduates, 100 received scholar designations; 230 received industry scholar designations; 14 received the Florida Seal of Biliteracy; 16 earned an associate degree; and 42 were named AICE Cambridge graduates.

Nine students are entering the military.

The senior class as a whole earned 23,260 hours of community service and more than $1.1 million in scholarships.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NSB High School graduation photos live from the Ocean Center