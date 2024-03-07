SMWC, Ascend Indian partner to provide career help for students

Mar. 6—Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has formed a partnership with Ascend Indiana to connect more students to promising career opportunities in Indiana.

Through the Ascend Network, the initiative's online job matching platform, SMWC students will be able to connect with Indiana jobs and internships that match their skill sets and interests and will receive increased one-on-one career guidance and job search support, the college said Wednesday in a news release.

In addition, the partnership provides Indiana's leading employers with a unique platform for hiring SMWC students.

Since its inception in 2017, Ascend has connected more than 5,000 Hoosiers with jobs, internships and training opportunities in all sectors across the state.

More than 750 employers are currently using the network and more than 50% of the candidates on the network are from underrepresented backgrounds.

Martha Reed, interim director of the Career Center at SMWC, said, "We are excited about this partnership with Ascend Indiana and the possibilities that it presents to SMWC and particularly to our students. With such an extensive network available, it elevates the college's ability to provide connections to students and graduates for internships and job opportunities."

The network adds a robust resource to the school's efforts to help students find jobs and internships that align with their career goals and provides a lens into the variety of companies and opportunities in Indiana.

"Connecting college students to available internships and jobs here in Indiana is essential to helping employers find the talent they need," said Brad Rhorer, president and CEO of Ascend Indiana.

The Ascend Network is a resource offered through the SMWC Career Center and at no cost to students.