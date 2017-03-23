Smuggled Month-Old Lion Cub Found Hidden Among 2,245 Parrots and 4 Cats

A lion cub was discovered being illegally smuggled out of Ukraine in a sports bag during a routine baggage inspection.

2,245 parrots and four cats, for which the smugglers reportedly had export permits, were also in the truck leaving the port of Odessa for Turkey on Wednesday, according to the AP.

Border guards said the bag containing the cub was hidden between cages of parrots.

A passenger in the van operated by Turkish citizens took responsibility for the 1-month-old lion, but officials said he could not provide the proper documents.

The lion cub was handed over to Odessa Zoo.

