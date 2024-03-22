Smoother rides as Lee County buys new ambulances for fleet

About three years after Lee County first responders last received new ambulances that would help them identify heart attacks or stop bleeding, 10 new ambulances are making their way here.

About three years after Lee County first responders last received new ambulances that would help them identify heart attacks or stop bleeding, 10 new ambulances are making their ways here.

It makes for about one-sixth of the total number of ambulances available to Lee County EMS, county officials say.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to buy 10 ambulances. They last renewed the fleet in 2021, said Tim Engstrom, spokesperson for Lee County. At the time, they purchased six ambulances.

Nearly 100,000 new residents began calling Southwest Florida home in July 2022 compared to April 2020, U.S. Census data shows.

The county sealed the contract with ETR Vehicles, a dealer based in Sanford. The manufacturer became active in 2001 and serves in Florida and Georgia. Jerry Michaluk, chief executive officer at ETR Vehicles, said he took over the company on the eve of the 9/11 attacks.

At the time, Michaluk said, the company, dubbed Executive Transportation Repair, specialized in hearses, among other types of luxury vehicles, but soon pivoted to specializing in ambulances.

"It started when I decided I was tired of traveling," Michaluk said of his time in the trash business. "I was traveling the country."

His current business model provides ambulances for Florida's 67 counties, as well as Georgia's 159 counties.

"Your typical dealer has a whole state," Michaluk explained.

Before the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, Michaluk said, about 5,500 ambulances were built per year. That number nearly doubled beginning that year, reaching approximately 9,000 requests per year since.

"It basically put such a stress on manufacturers, they still haven't recovered," Michaluk said.

Ordering an ambulance now means it won't be available until 2025, which is the date county officials estimate the new ambulances will arrive.

"It's a very small industry, but very complicated," Michaluk said.

The county will buy the ambulances for about $2.59 million, using a Florida Sheriff’s Association contract.

Engstrom said factors such as age, mileage, frequency and cost of maintenance or significant accidents are factors that could lead to fleet renewals. He added that the lifetime of an ambulance is 10 to 15 years. The precise number of ambulances older than 10 years remained unknown Thursday afternoon.

Navigating traffic: How do SWFL EMS combat traffic congestion in 'the road to rapid response?'

Some of the county's ambulances still in use date to 2003, Engstrom said.

Eight ambulances will replace units reaching the end of service, while two of the ambulances will be additional units used by Lee County Public Safety. Six of the units will be delivered by January and the remaining units will follow.

Currently, Engstrom said, the county has 66 units — 43 of them are frontline ambulances, while the remaining 23 are reserve ambulances, which are used when primary ambulances undergo maintenance or repair.

Lee County EMS responds to about 300 calls daily, Engstrom said, with an increased call volume in the winter months. The range of calls includes a variety of medical illnesses and traumatic injuries, although some scenarios include chest pain, unconscious episodes, child births, strokes and falls, Engstrom said.

Engstrom said one key feature is a smoother ride because of improved suspension systems that keep the ambulance stable during starts, turns and stops.

Engstrom said the new units are more sustainable due to the fact that the "box" portion can be remounted onto a new cab or chassis which will save time and money in the future.

He said if an ambulance engine reaches the end of its useful life or is involved in a crash that only impacts the cab or chassis, the box can be reused, saving the county the price of the box, currently at $258,695.

The ambulances have six seatbelts and one stretcher where the patient is secured, Engstrom said, adding that most calls are managed by two personnel with the most critical calls requiring up to four.

Six of the ambulances will be delivered between December and January 2025, with the latter four to follow.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lee County will add 10 new ambulances to its stable, meet growth