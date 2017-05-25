Smooth waves bursting with color give inside view of surfer’s paradise
Ever wondered what Hawaii’s famous waves look like from the inside? Marco Mitre, a photographer and noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Army, shares the beauty of the coast along the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The spectacular palette of colors from the waves reflecting the summer sun is enough to transport you to dreams of the tropical Pacific. (Caters News)
