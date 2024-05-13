Smoky smell likely blowing in from fires in western St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − Two large brush fires in western St. Lucie County are emitting smoke that could be detected in more populated areas to the east, a Florida Forest Service spokesperson said Monday.

The largest of the two, a roughly 404-acre fire started by a lightning strike May 2, is west of an access road to Bluefield Preserve, which is south of Okeechobee Road, Florida Forest Service spokesperson David Grubich said.

The fire is 90 percent contained and is not threatening any homes. It’s burning underground in a bay head, which he described as “basically a swamp.” He said forest service crews will be on hand daily until it is out.

A fire sparked by lightning May 2, 2024, in the area of Bluefield Preserve in western St. Lucie County is being handled by the Florida Forest Service

The smaller fire is about 155 acres off the east side of Peacock Road. Grubich said it was started Saturday by mowing equipment. The fire, he said, is out, but piles of vegetative debris are burning and smoking.

There is no danger of it spreading because all the grass around it already has burned.

A brush fire that started May 11, 2024, on the east side of Peacock Road in western St. Lucie County is emitting smoke detectable further to the east

Grubich cautioned about the smoke as wind blows to the east.

“As these fronts move through, there's going to be periods where we will be able to smell some smoke,” Grubich said.

“We're not going to be inundated with smoke because neither one are putting up that much, but people will be able to smell it.”

