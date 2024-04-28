Smokey Bear park in Capitan to display artwork depicting fire-fighting icon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Smokey Bear, the U.S. Forest Service’s long-standing fire-prevention symbol, turns 80 years old this year.

And to celebrate, the Smokey Bear Historical Park in Capitan, New Mexico, will be hosting a special two-week exhibit of the paintings done by Rudy Wendelin, who is credited with bringing the Smokey Bear campaign to life.

The exhibit will be on display at the park from Wednesday, April 30 until May 10.

Capitan is about 9 miles northeast of Ruidoso.

“Smokey Says – Prevent Wildfires,” 1993, Rudy Wendelin. Courtesy of NM Forestry Division

Rudy Wendelin, holding one of his works. Photo by: USDA National Agricultural Library

Wendelin was a U.S. Forest Service draftsman and illustrator dating back to 1933.

“Under Wendelin’s direction, Smokey assumed the human-like characteristics for which he is best known – wearing a solemn expression, dressed in a forest ranger’s hat and jeans, and carrying a shovel,” a news release stated.

Largely through Wendelin’s work, Smokey Bear became the symbol of the Forest Service’s wildfire prevention program. The advertising campaign began in 1944 and is considered the longest-running public service announcement campaign in U.S. history

A real-life Smokey Bear was found burned and clinging to a tree near Capitan after a large fire in 1950.

The real-life Smokey was later sent to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. and when he died in 1976, Smokey’s remains were returned to Capitan and he is now buried at the park.

Thanks to Wendelin’s art, Smokey’s message, “Only YOU can prevent wildfires” has prevailed through generations, the news release stated.

On loan from the USDA National Agricultural Library, this traveling exhibition of 19 replica paintings were completed by Wendelin from 1977-1995 and remain the most famous depictions of Smokey Bear.

Smokey Bear Historical Park admission is $2 for adults, $1 for kids ages 7-12, and children 6 and under are free. Park hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (last entry 4:15 p.m.).

