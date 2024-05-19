Smoke seen billowing near the West End Bridge

Smoke billowed near the West End Bridge in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area of the West End Bridge at 5:25 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the smoke is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

