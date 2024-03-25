Smoke may be visible near Capitol State Forest as DNR conducts fire training

Two mock fire exercises will be conducted by the Washington Department of Natural Resources at the Capitol State Forest west of Olympia in the coming weeks.

The first exercise will be conducted from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, with a backup date of Thursday, March 28.

The second exercise will be conducted from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, with a backup date of Thursday, April 18.

“Hosted by the aviation team within DNR’s Wildland Fire Management Division, this training will enhance air crews’ ability to fight wildland fire more effectively and safely in aerial firefighting activities,” DNR said in a news release Monday. “It’s an opportunity for the ground crews to simulate fire to train the air crews with required tasks.”

Road guards will be present at the C-7300 road junction, and training will be conducted near the Greenline Trail above the C-line. DNR also will have crews on the ground to manage roadblocks and coordinate the exercise area.

Smoke “ranging from small smoke plumes to drift smoke and light smoke haze” may be visible to the public at times during the exercises due to the use of smoke cloud devices, DNR noted.

Four helicopters and a Kodiak 100 aircraft will be present to drop water if needed.

A full map of the training area can be found on the DNR website.

