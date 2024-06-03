Smoke from large brush fire east of Interstate 95 likely visible for weeks

MARTIN COUNTY -- Smoke from a nearly 230-acre brush fire in the Palm City area that's 90 percent contained likely will be visible for weeks, according to the Florida Forest Service on Monday.

The fire, generally north of State Road 714 and east of Interstate 95, began last week and caused a temporary evacuation of some homes.

“If it wasn't for the drought, we'd call it 100 percent (contained),” said Dave Grubich, Florida Forest Service public information officer and mitigation specialist. “But because of how dry it is, and there's unburned pockets of fuel still inside it, there's always that chance for something.”

Grubich said Martin County measures 577 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which ranges from 0 to 800 and is a measure of the amount of moisture in the top 8 inches of soil.

“It’s really dry right now,” Grubich said.

The fire is burning underground, and will emit smoke “for a couple of weeks.”

“It'll burn down until it hits the water table,” Grubich said. “As long as it has organic material, it'll keep burning down.”

While there has not been significant amounts of precipitation as of late, Grubich said it will arrive.

“This is Florida,” he said. “It will start raining, and when it does all of this is going to go away.”

Grubich said crews worked with Martin County Fire Rescue, and that there are fire hydrants in the area.

“The drought that we're in, that's just exacerbating everything,” he said.

He said it’s a good time for people to clean out their gutters, removing pine needles.

Cory Pippin, Martin Fire Rescue spokesperson, said his agency was involved heavily Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the incident.

“Right now we are just monitoring the situation and monitoring for any hotspots,” he said.

If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, here are ways to limit your exposure, according to AQMD.gov

Remain indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternate shelter. Avoid vigorous physical activity. Run your air conditioner if you have one and make sure it has a clean filter. Use an air purifier. Indoor air quality is affected, so consider using an air purifier for wildfire smoke. Air purifiers with sealed HEPA filters offer additional protection by trapping and sealing in particle pollution and projecting filtered clean air back into the room.

