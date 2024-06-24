What’s that smoke? Firefighters clear more than 200 acres in SLO County prescribed burn

If you saw smoke in the air along Highway 1 near the California Men’s Colony, it’s not because a fire was burning out of control.

According to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department carried out a prescribed burn at the Camp San Luis Obispo property Monday.

The fire was expected to burn around 230 acres of land to help minimize future fire hazards and preventing uncontrolled wildfire, which have more severe impacts on air quality than prescribed burns, according to the release.

In 2024, San Luis Obispo County was already off to a hot start for uncontrolled burns, with dry vegetation, high winds and loose exhaust and sparks from vehicles all contributing to fire season.

According to the release, smoke from the Camp San Luis Obispo would be present in nearby communities the day of the burn.