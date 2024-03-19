Smoke and fire at RDU airport today? Don’t worry, it’s only a drill

If you notice smoke, flashing lights or other commotion at Raleigh-Durham International Airport today, you can be assured that it’s not the result of a plane crash or other mishap.

RDU is conducting a full-scale simulated aircraft disaster on the airfield Tuesday. The exercise will allow the airport’s firefighters, police and emergency medical personnel to respond to an accident involving a plane. And there will be fire.

The airport is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to hold the full-scale exercise every three years, RDU said in a written statement.

“You may hear reports of activity at the airport that are related to the training,” the statement said. “Those activities, including a live fire exercise, are part of the drill and shouldn’t be mistaken for an actual emergency.”

In addition to first responders, the drill involves airport employees, including those who deal with the media. But drill itself is closed to the media.