Smoke and fire map: Wildfire forces Ruidoso evacuation

Several wildfires are burning in southern New Mexico this week.

While firefighters combat the blazes and some communities work to evacuate, others in New Mexico contend with impacted air quality.

On June 17, the South Fork Fire ignited inside Lincoln National Forest, forcing the evacuation of portions of Lincoln and Otero counties.

In the Gila National Forest, the Antone Fire continues to burn, having consumed 12,396 acres and was 60% contained with 72 personnel supporting the incident by June 17.

A mess is developing… In the foreground you have the newly started Salt Fire, in the background you have the already established wildfire, The South Fork Fire, both on the Mescalero Apache Reservation outside Ruidoso, New Mexico. #saltfire #nmfire #southforkfire #nmwx

These… pic.twitter.com/UNMUoWnKUO — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) June 17, 2024

Watch live cam of the Village of Ruidoso: New fire start billows smoke over Lincoln County community

Smoke and fire map of Texas wildfires

Wildfire smoke map: Track fires and ref flag warnings across the US

Active fires in New Mexico

Penn Scott Fire: Unknown

South Fork Fire: 20 acres

Antone Fire : 12,396 acres

Indios Fire: 11,500 acres

Antelop and Cottonwood Creek Wildfires: 1,421 acres

Glorieta Fire: 1 acre

Mitt Fire: Single tree snag

Blue 2 Fire: 7,532 acres

Air quality in Las Cruces not yet impacted by New Mexico wildfires

AccuWeather reported the air quality in Las Cruces as "poor" June 17. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave Las Cruces an Air Quality Index score of 58, with moderate air quality due to ozone, while Doña Ana County received a 67 also with moderate air quality.

Those with air sensitivity should reduce outdoor air exposure and remain inside if being severely affected.

Smoke from New Mexico wildfires and those burning in California has not impacted the air quality in a measurable way.

Village of Ruidoso residents ordered to evacuate

The Village of Ruidoso issued evacuation orders as the South Fork Fire continued to grow Monday.

Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, Ponderosa Heights, Alpine Village and Cedar Creek were ordered to evacuate immediately.

Evacuees were told to travel on Main Rd. to New Mexico Highway 48. The Ruidoso Convention center is being offered as a shelter to evacuees.

Other neighborhoods have been ordered into "Set" status, to be alerted for evacuations if needed.

U.S. Highway 70 was closed to traffic in the area.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico wildfires impacting air quality