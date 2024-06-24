Smoke and fire map: Oak Ridge Fire near Beulah forces evacuation

The Oak Ridge Fire is now at 213 acres, growing from its June 22 ignition.

The fire is burning in a remote area of the Southern Rockies inside the San Isabel National Forest. A mandatory evacuation was issued for residents in the area.

Officials were scheduled to share more details of the fire at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Smoke and fire map

Evacuation shelter open

Evacuees of the Oak Ridge Fire were guided to 1650 Cooper Place in Pueblo, the St. Charles Mesa Recreation Center.

Food, fresh water and other personal supplies are available at the shelter.

The number of people who are taking advantage of the shelter is currently unknown.

Air quality around Pueblo, Beulah

Air quality around Beulah and Pueblo on Monday were given a rating of "good" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The area had an Air Quality Index of 29.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Colorado smoke and fire map