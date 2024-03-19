Smoke 'em if you got 'em: Straus Tobacconist temporarily closing Downtown store

Straus Tobacconist, which has been in the same location at the Mercantile Library building since 1905, will shut its doors for up to a year to accommodate the historic redevelopment of the building.

Straus Tobacconist, a Downtown landmark located in Cincinnati's Mercantile Library building, will soon close for up to a year after more than a century of catering to the smoking needs of average cigar lovers, famous athletes and other celebrities, owner James Clark told The Enquirer.

Clark, 68, who is semi-retired, said he's in the process of selling the Downtown store for an undisclosed amount to an individual buyer who has agreed to reopen in the same location under the same Straus Tobacconist banner.

Clark declined to identify the buyer because the sale hadn't been finalized, he said.

Straus Tobacconist to shut down Downtown location in April

But before the new owner can take over, the tobacco shop and smoking lounge will be forced to shut down in April to accommodate the $80 million renovation of the 119-year old building that houses the Mercantile Library.

Over-the-Rhine-based developer, The Model Group, is in the process of combining the Mercantile building and adjacent Formica building into a 172-unit apartment building with 60,000 square feet of commercial space on the northeast corner of Fourth and Walnut streets, The Enquirer previously reported.

"We will be undergoing a complete and total gut and renovation," Clark said. "That means taking everything out of here and basically starting all over again. But we will reopen. We just don't know when."

When will Straus reopen Downtown?

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, but Clark said he anticipates it could take up to a year for the Downtown store at 410 Walnut St. to reopen under new ownership.

"I told the new owner I'd be there (Downtown) to help him out when he reopens. In the meantime, I'll have my hands full taking care of the Florence location,'' Clark said, referring to Straus' sister location on Mall Road in Florence, Kentucky.

Clark, who opened the Florence location in 2000 and will retain ownership there, said he is referring his regular Downtown customers to the Florence store, which will maintain normal business hours while the Downtown location is being remodeled.

"We’re sending our customers over there for now... but we're telling them this situation won't last forever," said Clark, who joined the company as an accountant in 1978 before buying the business in 1991 when it went up for sale.

Downtown store opened with Mercantile building

Clark said he's excited for the future of the Downtown location, which opened with the Mercantile building in 1905 and has been in continuous operation in the same location since it was started by brothers Nathan and Samuel Straus.

"For us to be able to reopen, we have to go through this painful process," Clark said. "But I'm really looking forward to seeing what we look like when the time comes."

Straus is perhaps best known for its vast selection of high-end cigar brands, including Upmann, Padron, Fuente, Ashton and Oliva.

But it's also known as sanctuary for Downtown office workers, company executives and big-name celebrities seeking a respite from their workday or their life in the limelight.

Joey Votto, Oscar Robertson have been customers

According to Clark, Straus' illustrious clientele has included: Cincinnati Reds greats Johnny Bench, Jose Rijo and Joey Votto; NFL legends Max Montoya and "Mean" Joe Greene; former Cincinnati Royal and NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson; even the former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani.

"We don’t make any big deal out of celebrities," Clark said. "They're just regular people who come here to relax, and we let them do that."

