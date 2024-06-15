Smoke billows from business in Westmoreland County

Crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue in Avonmore.

Firefighters have been at the scene since 4:33 p.m.

Smoke can be seen billowing from a business and clouding over the road.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Channel 11 is at the scene and actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

