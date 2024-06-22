Smoke and ash from Joint Base blowing over western Ocean County this weekend

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST - Smoke and ash were being blown over Plumsted, Manchester and Jackson on Friday night, according to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause are controlled environmental burns taking place in the Pine Barrens but on the property of the 42,000-acre military installation that straddles the county line between Ocean and Burlington counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

