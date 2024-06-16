Smoke Alert: Hazy skies in Las Vegas valley due to wildfire smoke from California, Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Smoke crept into the Las Vegas valley overnight, triggering a smoke alert from Clark County officials and creating very hazy skies in the city.

The smoke, caused by the Post Fire in California and multiple wildfires in Arizona, drifted into the Las Vegas valley overnight. On Sunday morning, the hazy air rendered some of the Strip’s landmarks difficult to see.

The Clark County Division of Air Quality issued a smoke alert for Sunday and Monday. Officials say the smoke, which is comprised of small particles and other pollutants, can aggravate bronchitis, asthma, heart disease, and other respiratory diseases.

Officials advise that children, older people, and those who suffer from the previously disclosed illnesses may be best served staying indoors during the smoky conditions. Clark County Division of Air Quality officials passed along tips meant to limit people’s exposure to smoke, which include:

Stay indoors when you see or smell smoke.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air. Exercise makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty

According to 8 News Now sister station KGET in Bakersfield, CA, the Post Fire had burned across 3,611 acres as of Saturday afternoon. The Los Angeles County Fire Department had declared it a 3-alarm brush fire, on which multiple air tankers were dropping water.

At last report, CalFire officials said the Post Fire had burned 11,000 acres.

