Smoke from roof fire prompts evacuation of Stuart dental office

STUART — A one-alarm fire burned the roof above a dental office Thursday afternoon, forcing out the employees and the dentist who all escaped injury, fire officials said.

Employees started smelling smoke at about 3:45 p.m. at 731 S. Colorado Ave. and police and fire rescue personnel responded.

Smoke was coming from above Dr. Anthony DeLucia's office when crews arrived.

Stuart Fire Rescue Department responds to a roof fire in the 700 block of South Colorado Avenue on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Stuart.

"It looked like we were going to have some trouble," Fire Rescue Chief Vince Felicione said, because it's a commercial building and had a lot of smoke.

Crews climbed the roof using a ladder truck and cut into a parapet wall where the fire was burning, he said.

Earlier, work was being done on the air conditioning unit on the roof, Felicione said.

Stuart Fire Rescue crews cut into the roof above a dentist office while responding to a roof fire in the 700 block of South Colorado Avenue on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Stuart.

With old buildings — this one was built in 1965 — there can be a lot of interesting construction, Felicione said.

"That counts," he said, adding that the layout of the building probably changed over the years. But crews quickly cut into the wall and put out the blaze, he said. It was under control shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The dentist's office is in the back of a building that also houses TCPalm's Stuart office, which is at 735 S. Colorado Ave. The Colorado Plaza building is at South Colorado Avenue and Southeast Kindred Street. TCPalm's Stuart office was not damaged or evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimate of the amount of damage was unavailable.

