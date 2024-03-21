Smiths Falls residents near Lavinia, Lombard streets asked to shelter in place

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., have told people around a central intersection south of the Rideau River to stay inside and lock their windows and doors. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC - image credit)

Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., are asking people to avoid the area of Lavinia and Lombard streets south of the Rideau River as they work on an unspecified "situation."

Roads have been closed and residents there are asked to shelter in place or stay inside until further notice.

They should also lock their windows and doors.

The town's police force said in a social media post Thursday afternoon there's no risk to public safety, however.

The scene is about 65 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.