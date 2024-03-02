Smith wins Optimist essay contest

Mar. 2—GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Optimist Club recently held their annual youth essay contest, with the top three essay winners appearing as guests at the Optimist Feb. 22 morning meeting.

Students 19 years old and younger are eligible to enter the annual contest. This year's essay topic was "Optimism — How it Connects Us".

There were 57 essays submitted this year.

Third place winner was Tava Wenning, who was awarded $50. The second place award of $100 went to Brenley Jameson, and the first place award of $200 was awarded to Ethan Smith. All three students are sophomores at Greensburg Community High School.

Smith's essay will be submitted to the Indiana South District Optimist competition where the winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

Known as "Friend of Youth," the Greensburg Optimist Club meets on Thursday mornings at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast at the Bread of Life.

