Will Smith is in Miami filming ‘Bad Boys’ sequel. Then he stunned jazz festivalgoers

Will Smith has been traversing South Florida for the filming of the fourth sequel in the “Bad Boys” franchise. Quite the showman, the actor decided to stun a festival crowd with an impromptu performance Saturday.

Video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows the 55-year-old rapping among a cheering crowd at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Coconut Grove.

the moment when Will Smith grabs the mic with @JonBatiste! What a night at Montreux Jazz Festival in Miami! pic.twitter.com/TPde2KlQus — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzy) March 3, 2024

Smith has been in town for the “Bad Boys” movie, which is still untitled. It’s scheduled to be released on June 14.

The four-time Grammy Award winner grabbed the mic during the performance of Jon Batiste, a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist. Baptiste has collaborated with artists like Stevie Wonder, Prince and Lenny Kravitz.

The jazz festival, which spanned from Friday to Sunday, featured hall of famers as well as emerging artists across genres beyond jazz, including soul, R&B, Latin, Brazilian and rock, the festival’s website states.

The festival was hosted at the Dinner Key marina, 3400 Pan American Dr. Among the notable performers were Hall & Oates’ Daryl Hall, reggae band The Wailers, Brazilian singer Daniela Mercury and Gloria Estefan’s daughter Emily Estefan.