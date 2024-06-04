Smith Foundry will shutter Minneapolis furnace after settling air pollution case with EPA

A foundry blamed for polluting its south Minneapolis neighborhood for years will close its furnace and cease its iron casting work within the next year, after reaching a settlement with the EPA.

EPA announced on Tuesday that Smith Foundry has decided to instead focus on metal finishing, and that it would pay a $80,000 penalty. The foundry has operated at 1855 E. 28th St. for roughly a century. About 50 workers melt down metal to cast iron components in silica sand molds.

"Shutting down the furnace and casting operations is a win for this community, which has been historically disenfranchised and overburdened by pollution," EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore said in a prepared statement. "East Phillips residents deserve to breathe clean air and to live in a healthy, thriving community."

In a release, Smith Foundry said the changes would "significantly alter" its operations, but said it would continue its engineering and design work, as well as metal finishing for iron components that have been cast elsewhere.

"This strategic initiative is aligned with our values as a company and we believe it will position Smith Foundry for sustained success and growth," Adolfo Quiroga, President of Smith Foundry, said in a statement. Smith is owned by the Canadian firm Zynik Capital, which bought it in 2022.

For years, neighbors reported bad smells and pollution from Smith and the asphalt plant next to it, Bituminous Roadways. But it wasn't until a surprise inspection in May 2023 that EPA officials found issues with air filters, broken equipment, poor record keeping and fine black dust that built up all over the interior of Smith — that sometimes escaped through doors and windows.

When the inspection was revealed later last year, first in a story by Sahan Journal, it sparked a wave of outrage in the East Phillips community, with many saying their health concerns had been ignored by city and state officials for years. Many people in particular aimed their ire at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which had not updated Smith's air emissions permit since 1992.

The EPA's original notice of violation to the foundry indicated that it had released more fine particulates, or soot, than was allowed. The pollutant causes breathing and heart problems. Subsequent testing showed the foundry had improved its efforts to control soot, but was also releasing lead into the air. A joint statement from EPA and MPCA described the amounts of lead as "low."

Since then, MPCA negotiated with Bituminous Roadways to shut down by the end of 2025 — and the agency announced in March that the asphalt mixer had already closed permanently. The agency has also been working to update Smith's air emissions permit in accordance with newer, stricter state pollution standards, but it's not immediately clear how the EPA settlement will affect that process.

MPCA commissioner Katrina Kessler said in a statement Tuesday that the state agency would continue to monitor emissions at Smith and meet with the community. "This settlement is an important step toward protecting the health and well-being of residents in the East Phillips community," she said.

Check back for more on this breaking story.

Bituminous Roadways has shut down — the business originally said it would stop operating by the end of 2025, but in March, MPCA announced that the business would not reopen this year.