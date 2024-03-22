Smith County Sheriff supports Gov. Abbott’s immigration policy in hand-delivered letter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, along with other Texas sheriff’s, hand-delivered a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, supporting the policies and steps that have been taken to secure the southern border.

The letter saying in part, “We request that our dangerous, chaotic Texas Border Emergency to be officially declared a United States Constitutional Crisis.”

“We just wanted the governor to know, we didn’t want him to be out there on an island by himself, that we were in full support of what he’s doing,” Smith said.

Smith said the border crisis is unfolding in his own backyard.

“The deadly drugs that are coming across, the sex trafficking and everything else that’s coming across that we don’t stand for in the state of Texas,” Smith said.

In 2021, the state implemented Operation Lone Star, to try and stop illegal immigration.

Since then, Abbott has reported a significant drop in the amount of people crossing into Texas, however Smith said law enforcement resources are running short.

“When they pull troopers from there to every other week, go to the border, our sheriff office has to step in and do the job, that’s sometimes the troopers do, which we’re glad to do, but we cannot sustain that,” Smith said.

Abbott and law enforcement are calling on the Biden administration to uphold the Constitution and aid in this crisis.

“The state Constitution is put in place is working, our US Constitution is not working as far as immigration is concerned,” Smith said.

In response to SB4 still being on hold by appeals courts, Smith said he understands that the judges need to take their time to decide, but he is hoping the outcome will be in their favor.

