Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler PD holds memorial event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Wednesday afternoon the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department hosted a Peace Officer Memorial in Downtown Tyler.

“As current officers to pay tribute once at least once a year to all those who gave their lives in the line of duty especially those who we honor within our own agencies,” Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer, said.

Community members, local and state agencies commemorated those who died in the line of duty.

“The names of the fallen officers from the state of Texas, from Smith County, from Tyler PD,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith

Officers and loved ones placed roses onto the honorary floral arrangement.

photos courtesy of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office

The family of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos attended the event.

“We won’t just remember that day we’re going to remember them forever and the family we’re going to take care of,” Smith said.

Sheriff Smith has been in law enforcement for 48 years and he shared how extraordinary the appreciation from the community has been.

“It’s a great turnout,, that’s what I love about East Texas, it’s not like that all over the nation but we have support here and we appreciate every bit of it,” Smith said.

At events like this one, officers have the opportunity to appreciate one another.

“That you don’t have to work at the Tyler Police Department for me to see you as a brother or sister in law enforcement, if you put on the badge and the gun every day to go to work we share a bond that I didn’t know until I started working here,” Erbaugh said.

