Smith County man allegedly kidnapped, found safe in DFW area, two arrested

SMITH COUTNY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith Sheriff’s Office said that a Hispanic male who was reportedly kidnapped by two other Hispanic males on FM 2015 Sunday has been found safe.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies responded to the 11700 block of FM 2015 around 4 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a kidnapping. One Hispanic male was reportedly taken from his home at gunpoint by two other Hispanic males who demanded money before fleeing the area.

Smith County investigators responded to the scene and figured out that the two were allegedly heading to the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex area in a red Honda.

The investigators told information to the Arlington and Fort Worth Police Departments that led to the kidnapping victim being found unharmed along with the suspects and their vehicle.

The Smith County officials are responding to Fort Worth to take custody of the suspects and transport the victim back to Tyler.

The sheriff’s office said this investigation is ongoing.

