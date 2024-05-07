Smith County ESD2 rescues dog with broken legs

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Emergency Services District 2 (ESD2) crews responded to a call from a resident on Monday that a stray dog had been hit by a car and fell into a creek near CR 35.

Kilgore police, fire departments face off for a good cause

According to Smith County ESD2, the crew of Engine 122 assisted Smith County Animal Control by retrieving the dog that had broken legs. The dog was given to Smith County Animal Control and has been taken to the vet.

ESD2 crews retrieving the injured dog, courtesy of Smith County ESD2

ESD2 crews retrieving the injured dog, courtesy of Smith County ESD2

“The job is more than just fighting fire or working major accidents. Our guys serve the community in so many different ways,” Smith County ESD2 said in a Facebook post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.