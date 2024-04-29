Smith County auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment online
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is currently auctioning off several surplus vehicles, pieces of furniture and industrial equipment online.
The auction started on April 24 and will end on May 8. The items can be viewed on Monday, April 29 and on Friday, May 3 at East Line Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The following items were listed at auction:
GMC Sierra
10 Chevrolet Tahoes
Ford F250
Three Chevrolet Silverados
Chevrolet Impala
Chevrolet Trailblazer
Cadillac Escalade
Pontiac G6
Ford Explorer
Three trailers
Office furniture and equipment, such as filing cabinets, desks and IT equipment
Vehicle Equipment, such as lights, seats and panels
Industrial kitchen equipment, such as ovens, washers and dryers
X-Ray Machines
To learn more visit the Smith County auction online.
