Smith County auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment online

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is currently auctioning off several surplus vehicles, pieces of furniture and industrial equipment online.

The auction started on April 24 and will end on May 8. The items can be viewed on Monday, April 29 and on Friday, May 3 at East Line Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The following items were listed at auction:

GMC Sierra

10 Chevrolet Tahoes

Ford F250

Three Chevrolet Silverados

Chevrolet Impala

Chevrolet Trailblazer

Cadillac Escalade

Pontiac G6

Ford Explorer

Three trailers

Office furniture and equipment, such as filing cabinets, desks and IT equipment

Vehicle Equipment, such as lights, seats and panels

Industrial kitchen equipment, such as ovens, washers and dryers

X-Ray Machines

To learn more visit the Smith County auction online.

