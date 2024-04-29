Smith County auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment online

Michael Garcia
·1 min read

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is currently auctioning off several surplus vehicles, pieces of furniture and industrial equipment online.

The auction started on April 24 and will end on May 8. The items can be viewed on Monday, April 29 and on Friday, May 3 at East Line Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The following items were listed at auction:

  • GMC Sierra

  • 10 Chevrolet Tahoes

  • Ford F250

  • Three Chevrolet Silverados

  • Chevrolet Impala

  • Chevrolet Trailblazer

  • Cadillac Escalade

  • Pontiac G6

  • Ford Explorer

  • Three trailers

  • Office furniture and equipment, such as filing cabinets, desks and IT equipment

  • Vehicle Equipment, such as lights, seats and panels

  • Industrial kitchen equipment, such as ovens, washers and dryers

  • X-Ray Machines

To learn more visit the Smith County auction online.

