Smirnoff Ice wants to pay you to take a week off for the Fourth of July

For most professionals, the Fourth of July is a time to kick back and enjoy an extended weekend. And according to recently-released data from AAA, this year's Independence Day weekend travel is set to be this busiest its ever been. The company estimates nearly 46.9 million Americans will travel between Tuesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 8 -- but there's one catch: most employees don't have the days after July 4 off.

America's birthday falling in the middle of the week leaves many workers in a predicament: take the rest of the week off or enjoy the hump day break.

If you're one of the many facing this dilemma this holiday, don't fret. Smirnoff Ice has launched a national sweepstakes for its limited-edition flavor, Red, White & Berry, that may pique your interest.

"To put it plain and simple, celebrating Independence Day in the middle of the work week is, well…un-American. And we won't stand for it. That's why we are asking people across the nation to join together to give America the fun birthday party she deserves - by taking a five-day weekend!" The company stated in a recent press release.

The rules for the contest are simple. To enter for a chance to win, all you have to do is sound off on the contest's Facebook or Instagram page about how you'd celebrate if you have had a five-day weekend.

Deadline for entry is July 1, and Smirnoff Ice will select 100 people at random after. The prize is $500 regardless of actual salary or employment status.

For more information on the rules, click here.

