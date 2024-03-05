Smiley says he will put noise cameras 'evenly' throughout the city if approved

Mayor Brett Smiley said he would like to see noise cameras distributed "evenly" throughout the city to avoid targeting specific neighborhoods – a shift that comes after concerns were raised about the potential program disproportionately ticketing in communities of color.

Smiley is currently seeking permission from the General Assembly to use so-called acoustic cameras throughout the city. The devices would listen for loud music or roaring straight pipes that break the city's noise law, and trigger a ticket. But if they're installed only in noise hotspots, they're likely to have a higher impact on communities of color.

In 2022, the Brown University created a heat map of noise pollution in Providence, which put South Providence and South Elmwood among the loudest neighborhoods in the city. On the contrary, Blackstone on the East Side is remarkably quiet.

"It’s one piece of feedback that we’ve heard, which is some people have concerns about disproportionate enforcement, and the best solution to that is equitable distribution," Smiley said. "So I would expect and hope that the sound cameras get distributed evenly throughout the city so that we’re not targeting one neighborhood or another."

The mayor said that approach would differ from "block-the-box" cameras, which he also wants to install. Those, he said, would likely be limited to a couple of problematic areas where drivers tend to sit in intersections, stalling traffic.

A noise-detection camera in downtown Knoxville, Tenn., in 2022. That city is testing out a camera that captures data such as the time and date of a noise violation, the vehicle type and a photo of the vehicle’s license plate.

Audio cams are relatively new. What does the city know about them?

Audio cameras don't yet exist in many American cities, so the research the City of Providence could do on the devices has been limited.

Last month, The Providence Journal filed a public records request for any research or discussion Providence has had with other cities about noise cameras. Yet all that was returned was an email thread indicating City Hall staff had arranged a meeting with a New York City Council staff member in 2023. The meeting, conducted over Zoom, was intended to cover how New York's noise-camera program worked.

No other outreach or communication with other cities was reflected in the response to the records request. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island filed a similar request and received the same limited reply, raising concerns about how much digging was done before the program was announced.

Thomas Shevlin, spokesperson for the City of Newport, which has a new sound-camera program, said neither the Information Technology Department nor the Police Department had fielded inquiries from Providence about the initiative.

However, Smiley said he has personally spoken with officials in New York, Newport and Miami Beach, which also has an audio-camera program. Smiley said Newport Police Chief Ryan Duffy planned to testify in support of the mayor's bill for permission to use the cameras in Providence.

But Smiley indicated there wasn't much legwork for the city to do when it came to research.

"It’s not like there’s been a lengthy period of annual reports that other communities have started to issue or anything, because this is still relatively new," he said.

ACLU still skeptical of noise camera program. Here's why.

The ACLU of Rhode Island maintains its concerns about audio cameras, how they would store data and who would be able to access it.

"I think a lot of the same concerns we have about other types of surveillance technology, other types of surveillance cameras, are still relevant here," said Hannah Stern, a policy associate at the organization.

Stern expressed skepticism about the idea of the city using technology from a private company, noting that "private businesses aren’t beholden to that same level of transparency" as a public agency.

Smiley is still working on General Assembly permission to use the cameras, so a vendor hasn't yet been selected.

Despite some concerns, Smiley said he sees Providence's exploration of new technology as a positive.

"I think that’s a good thing that Providence has a chance to be on the leading edge on improving the quality of life in our city," Smiley said. "So there’s not a deep amount of research that’s available in this country, but we have talked to the people that we could have to see how they’re working."

