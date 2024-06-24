Smiles, screams and slides: Nashville Shores hosts Tennessee School for the Blind students

At first, 13-year-old Luis Guadarrama wasn't so sure about braving his first waterslide at Nashville Shores. He was especially nervous about any big drops it may have.

But after a little coaxing from his teacher, Max Zachary, and encouragement from other children who were with him, he took the plunge. Luis, who is blind, came out the waterfall at the end of the Big Kahuna Family Raft Slide clapping and laughing.

He was all smiles as he got out of the water.

"I wanna go again!" he said to Zachary.

Luis Guadarrama, 13, reacts after going down a waterslide at Nashville Shores in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The kids with the Tennessee School for the Blind had the waterpark to themselves for about an hour-and-a-half Thursday morning. The day was the culmination of their academic summer camp. Several students from the Tennessee School for the Deaf also joined that day, rounding out to about a dozen children with teachers and other adults along to help.

Andy Joiner, who oversees athletics and work-based learning at the Tennessee School for the Blind, looked on proudly as Luis overcame his fear. He loves seeing children break out of their comfort zones and try something new.

"It happens every year," Joiner said.

Brandi McCutcheon floats in the water with Isaac Moultrie, 10, at Nashville Shores in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Isaac Moultrie, 10, was in a playful mood as he hopped out of his tube on the Lazy River.

"I'm gonna get you!" he said with a laugh as he splashed the grown-ups standing nearby.

Isaac, who is also blind, led the charge as he worked his way around the park with a teacher. He made sure to hit a few slides and the wave pool as they went. Along with the Big Kahuna, lazy river and wave pool, the kids had access to the Twin Cyclones slide, the Mega Mayhem slide and a sprawling water tree house complete with a spray zone, tipping bucket and smaller slides.

Michelle Ayotte smiles as her grandson Seamus Cash, 8, touches a waterfall at Nashville Shores in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 20, 2024.

'A beautiful thing'

The partnership between the Tennessee School for the Blind and Nashville Shores first began in 2016, according to teacher Christy Williams. The summer camps have been coming once a week in June ever since, and sometimes more often depending on the school's summer camp schedule. Campers come from all across the state every year. The camps culminate with a visit to Nashville Shores, which sits just a few miles from the school around the bend of Percy Priest Lake.

"It's just a great opportunity to give something back to the community," Nashville Shores Marketing Director Daniel Strobel said.

Thursday's visit was also host to a handful of students from the Tennessee School for the Deaf. The two schools don't often get a chance to team up for activities, Williams said.

La’nya Brown, 8, splashes in the water with Chelsey Tibbs in the wave pool at Nashville Shores in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The pools and slides were fully staffed with lifeguards, and nearly all the campers were paired up with camp leaders, save for a few who were able to navigate more independently than others. Strobel said staff members eagerly sign up to work the days the kids visit every year.

"For me, it's the smiles and the laughter and even the screams — good screams," Strobel said with a laugh. "It's our favorite days of the year."

Williams said their Nashville Shores visits are heartwarming, along with their longtime partnership.

"I get so teary-eyed because I think about all of the experiences that we've given these children," she said. "It's a beautiful thing."

