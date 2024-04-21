SMCSO looking for assailant who brandished weapon, robbed victim

(KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Responding deputies reported to the intersection of 8th Avenue and Middlefield Road on a report of an armed robbery in the street. Deputies said the assailant punched the victim in the face and brandished a knife as the victim was exiting his car. The suspect reportedly stole personal property from the victim and fled on foot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man. The suspect was last seen running eastbound on 8th Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Deputy Michael Nelson at mnelson@smcgov.org or (650) 363-4911.

