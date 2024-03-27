Chicago contracting business hit by crash-and-grab robbers

TechCrunch

A 3D hologram, dubbed the Ever-Changing Statue, will be on display at the Rise by Barclays workspace in New York until April 4. Sipping wine and nibbling burrata, a group of government officials, reporters and founders gathered at its unveiling, watching as the hologram flickered a display that alternated through images of some of the U.K.’s top unicorn founders like Tessa Clarke, the co-founder of food waste startup Olio, and Alexander and Oliver Kent-Braham, founders of insurance startup Marshmallow. The display celebrated the U.K. as the third $1 trillion tech economy, preceded only by the U.S. and China.