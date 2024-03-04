Smartboard March 4, 2024

Mar. 3—Georgia O'Keeffe Museum accepting applications for art, leadership program

The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum is accepting applications now for its Art & Leadership Program, a three-year summer program starting the summer after fifth grade and dedicated to building self-esteem and self-respect. Students attend two-week sessions each summer in June or July and are invited to return each year through the summer before eighth grade.

The program, which is free for participants and includes breakfast, lunch and snacks daily, is open to rising sixth graders in Santa Fe and surrounding communities.

"We are excited to open Art & Leadership registration and welcome new students into such an impactful program," Grace Almanza, school and tour programs manager for the museum, said in a news release.

The deadline for applications is May 1. To apply or for more information, visit okeeffemuseum.org/art-leadership-2024/.

Nominations open for New Mexico Excellence in STEM Awards

Nominations are open for the seventh annual New Mexico Excellence in STEM Awards — or STEMYS — which honor educators and organizations doing exceptional work in support of science, technology, engineering and math.

Nominee categories include students, educators, schools and districts as well as businesses, nonprofits, higher education programs, mentors and coaches.

The STEMYS are hosted by Q Station, a partnership dedicated to driving STEM-based economic development and business in New Mexico, and the Air Force Research Labs Tech Engagement Office.

Nominations, which are open through April 10, can be submitted online at qstation.tech.

SFCC Foundation to host two events with eclipse-chasing geographer ahead of April 8 eclipse

New Mexico may not be in the path of the April 8 total eclipse, but Santa Fe Community College Foundation will nonetheless ensure locals are informed about the astronomical occurrence.

The foundation is hosting two presentations by Michael Zeiler, an eclipse-chaser, geographer and cartographer, to show a simulated flyover of the eclipse, as seen from a spacecraft 100 miles up, as well as discuss the economic impacts of travelers flocking to the totality's path.

The presentations will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 19 and 2 p.m. March 20 in SFCC's planetarium. Attendees must pre-register at bit.ly/4bU7de1, with the $25 admission price to benefit the foundation.

Serena Rodriguez to be next speaker in SFCC Library's The Writing Generation Series

Writer Serena Rodriguez will be the next speaker in the Santa Fe Community College Library and the Institute for American Indian Arts' "The Writing Generation Series," which will include an online reading at 6 p.m. March 20 and a creative session at 6 p.m. April 3.

The online series, which is free, open to the public and will take place throughout the spring, will include readings from New Mexico writers and creative sessions intended to allow attendees time to write.

To register, visit surveymonkey.com/r/WritingGenSpring24.