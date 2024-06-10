Smartboard June 10, 2024

Jun. 9—Los Alamos students receive college-sponsored merit scholarship

Two Los Alamos High School students — Shiv Antar Khalsa and Andres Iturregui — are among nearly 3,000 students across the U.S. to receive National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.

The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually to students for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Khalsa received a scholarship from Carleton College, a private college near Minneapolis, and plans to pursue a degree in biological sciences. Iturregui, who hopes to pursue a career in aerospace engineering, secured a scholarship from Texas A&M University.

Leger Fernández reintroduces Financial Fitness Act

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández has reintroduced the Financial Fitness Act, which would create a personal finance education portal on the U.S. Department of Education's website.

The portal would provide more information for students and families about key personal finance concepts such as student loans, budgeting, saving and investing.

"Students and families face substantial and difficult financial decisions when they choose to pursue higher education. Students of color and low-income students tend to carry the heaviest burden when it comes to paying for college," Leger Fernández said in a news release. "We must give students and families the tools to make the best financial decisions possible."

Los Alamos Public Schools nurse named N.M. School Nurse of the Year

The New Mexico School Nurses Association selected Michele Wright, school nurse at Chamisa Elementary School in White Rock, as the state's School Nurse of The Year.

"I am honored to be named New Mexico School Nurse of the Year," Wright said in a news release announcing her win. "Los Alamos Public School District is fortunate to have a full-time nurse in every school. We have a great nursing team that really cares for our students, families, and staff members."

Wright has been the school nurse at Chamisa Elementary for 18 years — and her job goes way beyond applying bandages and handing out ice packs. She also handles emergencies, manages chronic medical issues and serves as the school safety director.

Principal Craig Washnok described Wright as a "dedicated professional" whose "dedication to her students and community are second to none."

SFCC, higher education center to close for Juneteenth

Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will be closed on June 19 in honor of Juneteenth. No classes or student services — including the college's early childhood center and fitness center — will be held.

All facilities will reopen and services will resume June 20.