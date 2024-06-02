Smart Smiles 5K coming to Newport News

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula have announced the date of the 17th Annual Smart Smiles 5K at the Mariners’ Museum & Park.

The Aug. 17 event features a new route that starts and finishes in front of the museum. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., with the race officially kicking off at 8 a.m.

The event is open to both seasoned runners and casual walkers of all ages, with registration priced at $30 per individual, with special discounted rates available for teams of three or more and for students and those who are under 18.

The event raises funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula’s Health and Wellness initiatives, including Smart Smiles Dental Care and fitness programming.

Event organizers are accepting applications for local vendors ahead of the event. See bagclub.com for more information.