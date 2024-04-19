Smart policies needed to unlock the potential to close the digital divide in Ohio and America

A teenage student. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Getty Images).

Our country is just beginning to reap the positive effects of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed under President Joe Biden. The law has the power to uplift communities in many ways, but as the former president of the Fremont NAACP Unit, what I value most about it is the significant investment in broadband expansion.

High-speed Internet is now a necessity for a modern education, and delivering connectivity to every student who needs it is essential to overcoming educational disparities. These disparities have long existed in marginalized communities but grew even larger as a result of the pandemic.

The Biden Administration’s success in expanding broadband will boost employment, educational and telemedicine opportunities for Ohioans for years to come. However, restrictive broadband rules that are being pushed by Washington regulators concern me. Such restrictions could undermine the effectiveness of such historic investments in our future and the betterment of our nation.

One example is the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) price cap proposals for the Broadband Equity and Access Development (BEAD) program. BEAD, which is included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is aimed at extending broadband infrastructure to every unserved and underserved area of the country. It is crucial that these investments achieve their full potential in Ohio. Presently, nearly one million people in our state lack access to broadband Internet. It is likely this dismal outlook is the direct result of inadequate infrastructure networks. Price cap proposals, if adopted, could further cripple network expansion efforts.

History shows that price cap proposals discourage industry partners from engaging in crucial public-private partnerships, especially for projects as costly as fiber-optic broadband installation. If over-restrictive rules scare away qualified partners, the pool of partners that will be left will likely be less qualified and less effective. This means broadband investments won’t go as far, and those who lack broadband access will continue to be without high-speed connectivity.

Moreover, concerns with the NTIA aren’t the only red flags we are seeing out of Washington. Across the board, regulators at the NTIA, the Department of Commerce, and the Federal Communications Commission have been taking an overly aggressive approach that risks pushing experienced providers out of the market for new buildouts, raising prices, and lowering speeds.

To ensure that our country and especially our children realize the full benefits of universal broadband expansion, regulators should prioritize policies that encourage collaboration and investment rather than create barriers to progress. By working collaboratively with trusted partners, we can develop policies that incentivize investments in unserved and underserved areas and promote sustainable solutions to permanently bridge the digital divide.

Providing remote learning, telehealth, ecommerce, and other resources communities that currently lack is too important to let flawed policies get in the way. Thanks to the Biden Administration, we now have an opportunity to deliver universal connectivity. This will level the playing field for years to come but undoubtedly a smart approach is required.

I urge regulators in Washington to reconsider overly restrictive regulations and prioritize smart policies that allow us to connect all Americans to resources and opportunities needed for success and survival in this age of digital technology and worldwide communications.

Regina Vincent-Williams, Ed.D., is a community activist and educator.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Smart policies needed to unlock the potential to close the digital divide in Ohio and America appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.