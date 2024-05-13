Small Wabasso brush fire doused by Indian River, Florida Forest Service firefighters

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY −A brush fire of about 1½ acres in a wooded area south of Wabasso off U.S. 1 was contained by local and state forestry firefighters Monday, fire officials said.

The fire was north of 69th Street on wooded land roughly near a warehouse facility and subdivision and was reported around 10:45 a.m., an Indian River County Fire Rescue official said.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Assistant Fire Chief Richard Marini said county and Florida Forest Service firefighters were "doing mop up" to ensure nothing was left to potentially reignite.

"We hit it pretty hard quickly with a bunch of brush trucks so it wouldn’t get out of hand with how dry it is and how windy it is," said Marini.

Altogether five brush trucks, a tanker truck and upwards of four fire engines responded to what was reported as smoke seen by a resident of a nearby subdivision.

Forest service crews dug a line around the perimeter of the fire with a bulldozer, he said.

There were no reported injuries or threats to any structure or property.

The cause was undetermined, and was not considered suspicious or malicious, Marini said.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Brush fire contained at 1.5 acres in Wabasso area