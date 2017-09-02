Small Towns Outside Houston Still Struggling With Dire Problems

ORANGE, Texas ― Harvey’s floodwaters are receding in Houston, but the swath of Texas from the city toward the Gulf of Mexico remained largely under water and in dire straits Friday, a week after the storm first made landfall.

In Orange, near the border with Louisiana, floodwater was still rising on Thursday after authorities released water from the Toledo Bend reservoir and ordered a mandatory evacuation of nearby low-lying areas.

Rescuers from the National Guard gathered Friday at the Orange County Emergency Services building on Highway 70, preparing set out in tactical vehicles to reach people stranded in their homes. Five National Guard trucks, two large boats, and two inflatable zodiac watercraft were ready to deploy, as were members of volunteer rescue teams and state wildlife officials. Teams were preparing to head into small towns across the coastal region ― places like Bridge City.

Members of the 551st Engineers Division of National Guard drove through streets flooded to the height of car windows, past half-submerged vehicles. Their mission was to rescue anyone still trapped who wanted to leave, but to leave behind anyone who wanted to stay.

They’d been warned to beware of snakes and alligators, since the area they were heading into was bayou.

The guardsmen said colleagues had found “at least two” bodies the day before, but hadn’t been able to recover them. They wouldn’t talk about details, and it was unclear if those bodies could be on recovered Friday, either.

