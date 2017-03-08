Small town mayor offers different window on Texas transgender debate

Small town mayor Jess Herbst wasn’t sure whether to expect pitchforks and torches when the next council meeting rolled around.

The packed meeting – 15 to 20 people – was the first since news of her transition from Jeff to Jess Herbst, pitching a reluctant New Hope, Texas, front and center in the zeitgeist surrounding the transgender rights movement.

A little over a month ago, Ms. Herbst shocked the town of about 700 when she revealed in a note to the town that she was transitioning from male to female.

It brought instant international attention to a corner of rural Texas, 40 miles north of Dallas in conservative Collin County. Herbst is, according to the Texas Observer, the first transgender elected official in Lone Star state history.

Yet resistance to her revelation, Herbst finds, has been scant among her constituents. “In person, I’ve really not experienced any direct confrontation. Nobody has expressed negativity toward transgenderism,” she said in a phone interview. “The worst I’ve had – and it always comes from men – would be, ‘Well I don’t understand that myself but whatever you want to do.’ ”

In the Statehouse, that atmosphere is notably different this week, with legislators debating Senate Bill 6, which would require transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate. The controversial bill is opposed by all but one of the Legislature’s Democrats, as well as the state’s business community, which says Texas could lose between $1 billion and $8 billion to boycotts.

But Herbst believes her experience exposes a paradox of Texas as a place more socially accepting than popularly understood – or than the current debate in Austin might lead outsiders to believe.

For instance, the nearby city of Plano, she points out, updated its antidiscrimination ordinance two years ago to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity. According to the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, two-thirds of the state’s residents say they would support an anti-discrimination law protecting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) people. Twenty US states protect residents against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Texas is not among them.

But even in nearby McKinney, which does not have antidiscrimination protections, Herbst says she has not faced any problems.

“Collin County voted strongly Republican, yet I’ve lived here since 1999 and when I first started coming out, it was McKinney [where] I first went shopping, when I first went to the grocery store, when I first went to restaurants, and I have never, never had a single person say anything to me,” she says.

Herbst, who has been active in local government since 2003, began appearing in public as female three years ago. Two years ago, she began hormone replacement therapy with the support of her wife and children.

Since her announcement, the mayor says she has found understanding in intriguing places, such as during a meeting with Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

“The first thing he tells me is, ‘You know, I just want you to know I think you’re very brave,’ ” Herbst explains. “‘How are things going with you and the city? Is everything OK? How is everybody dealing with it?’ ”

The sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

New Hope is tiny, but the mayoral role is involved. There are planning and zoning issues, as well as municipal court to sort out. She recently spent time at city hall with an alderman straightening out records. “From the minute we walk in and start talking to the minute I leave, the fact I’m transgender never enters into anything,” Herbst says. “It never enters into the conversation. It never enters into the way they treat me. Some of these people I’ve known 20 years.”

JUDGING ON JOB PERFORMANCE

However, one commissioner says her relationship with Herbst was strained, at least in the beginning. Christy Reynolds, an alternate commissioner, initially felt betrayed by Herbst. She believes the mayor should have disclosed the fact she was transgender to voters prior to last year’s election, due to the life-changing nature of it. Although not elected as mayor, Herbst successfully ran as a town alderman and took over the mayoral role last May after the previous mayor died.