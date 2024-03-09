Small San Francisco business warns about shoplifting on TikTok

(KRON) — The cost of new security gates and cameras have become all too familiar for small businesses dealing with theft. One business owner has been spreading awareness on social media to get the word out.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had more shoplifting lately,” said Chandler tang, owner of “Post.Script” to KRON4.

Chandler tang posted her surveillance video on TikTok after two shoplifting incidents took place at her San Francisco store in the same week last month. The video shows people wandering, then stuffing items in their jackets and pockets before walking out of the store.

Tang opened her shop four years ago at the start of the pandemic, where San Francisco saw a rise in retail theft and burglaries.

According to city leaders however, overall crime numbers are down in the city for the month of February in 2024.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office reports that when comparing February 2024 to the same month last year, the city is seeing a 37% reduction in larceny, which includes car break-ins and retail theft, a 20% reduction in robberies, and a 14% reduction in burglaries.

Post.Script is located on California Street off Fillmore, nearby high fashion stores and restaurants that have also been targets of retail theft.

Crime data from the San Francisco Police Department showed the northern station covering Post.Script’s neighborhood seeing a drop in larceny theft and burglaries in 2024.

Tang filed police reports so police can keep track of the crime data. SFPD tells KRON4 the department received a report of shoplifting at Tang’s shop on February 23 just before 1 pm — where an unknown female was in the store and stole merchandise.

While crime may be down, the cost for a small business experiencing crime still weighs heavy. Tang says after posting about her experience, she has received an outpouring of support from customers.

SFPD have made no arrests at the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

