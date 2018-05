(Reuters) - A small 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook buildings in Oakland, California on Monday evening, a Reuters witness and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There were no immediate signs of damage from the quake, said Reuters witnesses in both Oakland and San Francisco.

The quake struck about 1.8 miles (three kms) east-northeast of Oakland, at a shallow depth of 5.5 miles (nine kms), said the USGS.

(Reporting by Michael Perry)