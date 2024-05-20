Small plane makes emergency landing on Florida beach

Video above: Massive alligator blocks MacDill Air Force plane, fights with FWC officers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Florida beach Monday evening.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the Cessna aircraft landed near Beach Drive East on Miramar Beach after reporting engine failure.

No injuries were reported on the beach or in the aircraft. It is unknown how many passengers were aboard the plane when it landed.

A photo posted to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook shows beachgoers crowding the plane as it sits on the sandy white beach.

Credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

