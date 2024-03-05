Small plane from Kentucky crashes along I-40 in Nashville killing 5

Five people are dead after a small plane crashed along Interstate 40 in West Nashville, officials said.

Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron said the plane reported engine failure shortly before it crashed at mile marker 202 on I-40 at about 7:45 p.m. Nashville Fire Department dispatched several vehicles to the same location. I-40 eastbound was shut down due to the wreckage and lane closures and delays were expected to last into Tuesday morning.

Aaron said the plane was coming from the north to the south, landing in a grassy median along I-40 just behind the Costco store on Charlotte Pike. The aircraft did not hit any buildings or vehicles as it crashed.

Kendra Loney, a spokesperson with Nashville Fire Department, said witnesses told authorities the plane imploded on impact. She described the crash as "catastrophic."

Shortly after midnight, Metro police tweeted that five people onboard the plane died in the crash. The FAA was on scene and NTSB would arrive later, the post on X stated.

Crash investigators study the wreckage of a small plane crash just west of mile marker 202 on I-40 in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 4, 2024. Fatalities were reported, but officials declined to say how many were killed in the crash which hit a grassy area south of the shoulder of the interstate.

Nashville International Airport spokesperson Stacey Nickens confirmed the aircraft, a C-FBWH, left Mount Sterling, Kentucky around 7:19 p.m. and was set to arrive at John C. Tune Airport in Nashville around 7:43 p.m., according to its flight pattern.

"The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate this aircraft accident after Metro first responders ensure the accident scene is safe," BNA said in a release Monday night.

The owner of the plane is unknown. It was registered in July.

When firefighters arrived at the crash site, Loney said they were met with heavy flames but were able to extinguish the blaze and preserve evidence for the investigation.

Emergency personnel investigate a plane crash as traffic begins to flow again just west of mile marker 202 on I-40 in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 4, 2024. Fatalities were reported, but officials declined to say how many were killed in the crash which hit a grassy area south of the shoulder of the interstate.

Aaron said the control tower at John Tune Airport received a message from the aircraft, saying it was experiencing engine and power failure and needed an emergency landing.

The pilot then radioed and reported that they would not make it to John Tune Airport before the plane crashed.

"According to some witness information, their plane was obviously in distress as it was coming over the interstate, right before it hit the ground," Aaron said. "I think he was having significant issues keeping the aircraft under control."

https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1764871585729524177

Jamie Hollin, a Nashville resident and former Metro Council member, was driving along I-40 shortly after the crash. He said he and the others in his car couldn't make out what they were seeing.

"My kids tried to rubber neck but couldn’t make out what it was that burned so badly," Hollin told The Tennessean. "They kept saying it wasn’t a car and my mind didn’t expect it to be a plane."

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell issued a statement on X after the crash Monday night.

"Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of all those on board the single-engine aircraft that crashed near Interstate 40 this evening," he said.

BREAKING: A single-engine airplane has crashed off the eastbound lanes of I-40 just past the Charlotte Pk exit. Several persons on board are deceased. Work continues to determine from where the plane originated. pic.twitter.com/6tyBa3UCpB — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 5, 2024

At 10:32 p.m. Monday, MNPD reported that one lane of I-40 eastbound between the Charlotte Pike and White Bridge Road exits would reopen and two of the three lanes would reopen before rush hour Tuesday morning.

Drivers are warned to expect delays in the area.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Plane from Kentucky crashes along Nashville interstate killing 5